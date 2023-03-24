Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,367,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,026,000 after buying an additional 80,052 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,095,000 after buying an additional 53,026 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after acquiring an additional 52,891 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IJT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.82. The company had a trading volume of 28,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,968. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.98. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $129.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.