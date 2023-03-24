Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 33,591 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,591 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,618. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $80.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

