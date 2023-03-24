Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVW traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.57. 460,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,177. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

