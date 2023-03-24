Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,117. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.