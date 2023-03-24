InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Trading Down 7.6 %

InspireMD stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Get InspireMD alerts:

About InspireMD

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.