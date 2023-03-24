Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Trading 0.4% Higher

Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.43 and last traded at $29.87. 32,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 58,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $285.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Inspire 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period.

About Inspire 100 ETF

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.