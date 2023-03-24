Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells 1,141,454 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $162,097,882.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,731,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,890,345,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.80. 7,473,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,445,825. The company has a market capitalization of $382.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

