Insider Selling: New Century Resources Limited (ASX:NCZ) Insider Sells 26,719 Shares of Stock

New Century Resources Limited (ASX:NCZ – Get Rating) insider Peter Watson sold 26,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.74), for a total value of A$29,390.90 ($19,725.44).

New Century Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56.

Get New Century Resources alerts:

About New Century Resources

(Get Rating)

See Also

New Century Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company's flagship project is the Century mine located to the north-west of Mount Isa in the Lower Gulf of Carpentaria. It has option to acquire 100% interest in the Mt Lyell Copper Mine located in Queenstown, Tasmania.

Receive News & Ratings for New Century Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Century Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.