Insider Selling: LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP) Insider Sells £7,687.32 in Stock

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating) insider Steve Flavell sold 256,244 shares of LoopUp Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £7,687.32 ($9,440.40).

LoopUp Group Price Performance

LOOP stock opened at GBX 3.05 ($0.04) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. LoopUp Group plc has a one year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 16.34 ($0.20). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.72.

LoopUp Group Company Profile

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

