Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells 8,483 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jabil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.37. 1,360,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,428. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.76. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $85.70. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,290,000 after acquiring an additional 779,379 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 239.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 924,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,052,000 after acquiring an additional 652,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,187,000 after acquiring an additional 551,853 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.