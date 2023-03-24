Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Tops $4.16 on Top Exchanges

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $303.35 million and $52.58 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $4.16 or 0.00015155 BTC on popular exchanges.



Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

