Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ III opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 6,274.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,741,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,780 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $13,792,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Information Services Group by 1,206.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,262,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 1,165,869 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 425,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 230.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 283,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

(Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.