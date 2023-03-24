IndiGG Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and $54,437.82 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0680 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

