Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $826.41

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 826.41 ($10.15) and traded as high as GBX 871 ($10.70). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 867 ($10.65), with a volume of 714,328 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,131 ($13.89) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,290 ($15.84) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,085 ($13.32) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inchcape currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,067.20 ($13.11).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 903.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 825.93. The stock has a market cap of £3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,148.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

