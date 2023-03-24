Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Icade from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Icade from €55.00 ($59.14) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.34.

Icade Stock Performance

Icade stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. Icade has a one year low of $48.98 and a one year high of $52.21.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

