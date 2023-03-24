Huobi Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.12 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $564.65 million and approximately $17.12 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for about $3.48 or 0.00012318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.

After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform. .”

Huobi Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

