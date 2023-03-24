Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating) fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11. 94 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

Humankind US Stock ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $123.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48.

Get Humankind US Stock ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HKND. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Humankind US Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Humankind US Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Humankind US Stock ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in Humankind US Stock ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,777,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after acquiring an additional 203,000 shares during the last quarter.

Humankind US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Humankind US Equity index. The fund selects and weights US stocks, of any capitalization, based on socially responsible investment criteria. HKND was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Humankind.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.