H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.18

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.18 and traded as high as C$12.45. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$12.21, with a volume of 454,405 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.01, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman sold 17,700 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total value of C$216,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,052,084.55. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,700 shares of company stock worth $896,066. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.