Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $632.11

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 632.11 ($7.76) and traded as high as GBX 704.25 ($8.65). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 692 ($8.50), with a volume of 79,510 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 681.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 632.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £612.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,787.18, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

