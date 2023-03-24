Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) CEO Theodore J. Klinck Purchases 5,000 Shares

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,476.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE HIW traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.78. 2,109,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,448. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $47.01.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,239,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,319,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,978,000 after purchasing an additional 193,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,399,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,641,000 after purchasing an additional 175,377 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,502,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,182 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

