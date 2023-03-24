High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Shares Up 1.8%

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.11. 151,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,944,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

High Tide Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40.

High Tide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

