HEXO’s (HEXO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, CIBC upgraded HEXO from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.
HEXO Stock Up 0.8 %
HEXO stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEXO
HEXO Company Profile
HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HEXO (HEXO)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.