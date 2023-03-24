HEXO’s (HEXO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, CIBC upgraded HEXO from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

HEXO Stock Up 0.8 %

HEXO stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEXO

HEXO Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 1,230.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 369,794 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 181.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 89,441 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

