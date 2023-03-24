HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity comprises approximately 1.1% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of HealthEquity worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 933,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Shares of HQY traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.41. The company had a trading volume of 383,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,748. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.27 and a 1 year high of $79.20.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

