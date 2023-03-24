Head to Head Survey: WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) vs. UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating) and UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

WiMi Hologram Cloud has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UiPath has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WiMi Hologram Cloud and UiPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A UiPath -31.02% -15.49% -11.75%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiMi Hologram Cloud $146.46 million 0.72 -$37.01 million N/A N/A UiPath $1.06 billion 8.63 -$328.35 million ($0.60) -27.55

This table compares WiMi Hologram Cloud and UiPath’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

WiMi Hologram Cloud has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UiPath.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of UiPath shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of UiPath shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and UiPath, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiMi Hologram Cloud 0 0 0 0 N/A UiPath 0 8 7 0 2.47

UiPath has a consensus target price of $19.19, indicating a potential upside of 16.12%. Given UiPath’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UiPath is more favorable than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Summary

WiMi Hologram Cloud beats UiPath on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc. offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Business. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display. The AR Entertainment segment mainly include three sub categories: SDK payment channel services, software development and mobile games operations and technology developments. The Semiconductor segment includes sale of products and sale of software. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Chaoyang, China.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform combines artificial intelligence with desktop recording, back-end mining of both human activity and system logs, and intuitive visualization tools, which enables users to discover, analyze, and identify processes to automate in a centralized portal; offers low-code development environments that allows users in an organization to create attended and unattended automations without any prior knowledge of coding; deploys robots in highly immersive attended experiences or in standalone, unattended modes behind the scenes, and can leverage native connectors built for commonly used line-of-business applications; offers centralized tools designed to manage, test, and deploy automations and ML models across the enterprise; allows customers to manage long running processes that orchestrate work between robots and humans; and enable users to track, measure, and forecast the performance of automation in their enterprise and help businesses ensure compliance with business standards. In addition, the company provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. It serves banking, healthcare, financial services, and government entities. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

