HC Wainwright Boosts Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target to $54.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.88) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.80.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PLRX opened at $26.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a current ratio of 14.23. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 1,273.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $289,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,385.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $2,327,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,408.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $289,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,385.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,753,250. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.