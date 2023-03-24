Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 19,700 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises 1.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 37.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,774 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,544 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 254.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 932,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.28. 590,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

