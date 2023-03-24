GXChain Self Reported Market Cap Hits $31.54 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $31.54 million and approximately $39,178.42 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001547 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004699 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001126 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003160 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.