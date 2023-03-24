Guidance Point Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,922 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.29. 277,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,325. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

