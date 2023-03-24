Guidance Point Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,169. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $107.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.79.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.