Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.23. 5,448,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,996,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $103.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

