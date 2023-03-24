Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) and Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Financial Contrast

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) and Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes -11.36% N/A -13.95% Spirit Airlines -10.93% -10.51% -2.15%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes $15.20 billion 0.03 -$302.46 million ($1.24) -1.83 Spirit Airlines $5.07 billion 0.36 -$554.15 million ($5.09) -3.33

This table compares Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and Spirit Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and Spirit Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes 1 2 2 0 2.20 Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 131.28%. Given Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Summary

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes beats Spirit Airlines on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags. The Loyalty Program segment is involved in the development and management of customer loyalty program, and marketing and redemption rights of products and services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

