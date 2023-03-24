Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 181,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 202,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.
The firm has a market capitalization of $515.77 million and a P/E ratio of -8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.
Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.10%.
Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.
