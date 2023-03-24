Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 181,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 202,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Gogoro Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $515.77 million and a P/E ratio of -8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogoro

About Gogoro

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Gogoro in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gogoro in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gogoro in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gogoro by 1,344.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 57,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gogoro by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

Featured Stories

