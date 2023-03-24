Godsey & Gibb Inc. Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 135,908 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,684,000. VMware makes up approximately 3.2% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $305,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.87. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $132.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

