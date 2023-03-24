Godsey & Gibb Inc. Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 151,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,556,000. Paychex comprises approximately 3.3% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,873. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.