Godsey & Gibb Inc. Takes $187,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Stock Performance

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $119.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day moving average is $110.33. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The company has a market capitalization of $185.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

