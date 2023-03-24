Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 3,085 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $62.43. 737,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,352. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

