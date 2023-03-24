Godsey & Gibb Inc. Buys New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 704,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,000. AT&T accounts for about 2.5% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,481,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,641,309. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

