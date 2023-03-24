Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) is Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Global X Internet of Things ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.58% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNSR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 33,183 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after buying an additional 28,463 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000.
Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Global X Internet of Things ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.81. 1,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,122. The company has a market cap of $317.46 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.22. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64.
Global X Internet of Things ETF Company Profile
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
