Global Helium (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Shares Down 6.8%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 9,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 32,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
Global Helium Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.
Global Helium Company Profile
Global Helium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of helium resources in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises 25 helium exploration permits covering an area of approximately 564,747 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Helium (HECOF)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Global Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.