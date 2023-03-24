Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Down to $6.77

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $6.54. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 4,567 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBTG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.
Global Business Travel Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Business Travel Group (GBTG)
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 14 Best Consumer Staples Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.