Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Down to $6.77

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $6.54. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 4,567 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBTG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBTG. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,186,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

