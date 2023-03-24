Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOD. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $477.41 million, a PE ratio of -147.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

In related news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at $41,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Arthur S. Cooper purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at $41,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,850 shares of company stock worth $79,348 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

