Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Trading Down 8.7%

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 60,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 102,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Gensource Potash Stock Down 8.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$46.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.16.

About Gensource Potash

(Get Rating)

Gensource Potash Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gensource Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gensource Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.