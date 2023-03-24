Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.32

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.32 and traded as high as $11.12. Genie Energy shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 79,954 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genie Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy Trading Up 7.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $301.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Genie Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 766.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 505.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The Genie Retail Energy segment supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers. The Genie Renewables segment includes Genie Solar, CityCom Solar, Prism Solar Technologies, and Diversegy LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.