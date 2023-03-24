General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.26-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Mills Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.99. General Mills has a 1 year low of $64.42 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.69.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in General Mills by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

