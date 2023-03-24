General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $86.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

GIS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.06.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $81.64 on Friday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

