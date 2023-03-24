Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Given New GBX 162 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 163 ($2.00) to GBX 162 ($1.99) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Genel Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GEGYF remained flat at $1.43 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.
About Genel Energy
