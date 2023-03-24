Galxe Price Reaches $1.71 on Exchanges (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Galxe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00006279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Galxe has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Galxe has a total market cap of $92.62 million and approximately $15.42 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Galxe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00357159 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,119.91 or 0.25959546 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010139 BTC.

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Galxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galxe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.