Gala (GALA) Hits Market Capitalization of $276.27 Million

Gala (GALA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $276.27 million and $150.22 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gala has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

