G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $7,246.74 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00060734 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00040189 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017901 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.