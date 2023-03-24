G999 Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $5,064.22 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, G999 has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00062243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00040940 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018066 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.